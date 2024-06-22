T20 WC, India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

India would have their one foot in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal after win in today's match but a stiff challenge and inclement weather conditions come as the obstacles, Rohit Sharma's men need to overcome at the Sir Vivian Richards in Antigua today (June 22).

While an all out effort from Bangla Tigers would not come as a surprise, the ever-changing Caribbean weather could upstage India's strategies going in to the match.

The India vs Bangladesh match in Super 1 Group 1is set to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST or 8:30 PM Bangladesh Time). The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of match.

With weather likely to make an impact in IND vs BAN game, lets take a look at weather prediction by Accuweather and the weather channel:

Antigua weather forecast by Acuuweather.com

According the forecast, Antigua will receive rainfall early in the morning around 3 AM local time (12:30 PM IST, 1 PM Bangladesh time). However, people will wake with bright sunshine at 6-7 AM local time (3:30 PM IST or 4 PM Bangladesh Time).

Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com



With toss schedule to take place at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST, 8 PM Bangladesh time), there is strong prediction of thunderstorm with almost 50 per cent chances of rainfall. This could delay the toss.

The inclement weather conditions are expected to prevail till 11:30 AM local time (9 PM IST, 9:30 PM Bangladesh Time).

Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com



The Accuweather forecast further suggest chances of rainfall from 32 per cent to 44 per cent in the afternoon with chances of clouds continue to sail over the Antigua Stadium.

Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com



Antigua hourly rain prediction by The Weather Channel:

On contrary to Accweather's forecast, the prediction of The Weather channel is totally different.

It suggests only 23 per cent chance of rainfall at 10 AM local time (7:30 PM IST or 8 PM Bangladesh time).