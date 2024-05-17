T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN warm-up match date, live timings, streaming

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for warm-up matches to be played ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. India will play their only practice game against Bangladesh on June 1, 2024.
England will not play a single warm-up match while South Africa cricket team will play an intra-squad match on May 28 at Broward County Stadium in Florida.
Matches are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches venues
The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are:
- The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
- Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
- Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago
- Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago
T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches format and rules
- Warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status
- Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad.
- In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams will now have the option of playing up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event
T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up match full schedule:
Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00
Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live telecast and streaming, India vs Bangladesh practice match time IST
When will India vs Bangladesh warm-up take place?
India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 1, 2024 in New York.
At what time will India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 1, 2024. It will be a day game as it will start at 10:30 AM in New York.
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Bangladesh match in India?
Star Sports will live telecast India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs BAN warm-up match in India?
Diesney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in India.
