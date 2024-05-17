T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN warm-up match date, live timings, streaming

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for warm-up matches to be played ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. India will play their only practice game against Bangladesh on June 1, 2024.

England will not play a single warm-up match while South Africa cricket team will play an intra-squad match on May 28 at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

Matches are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches venues

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are:

The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago

Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches format and rules

Warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status

Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad.

In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams will now have the option of playing up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event

T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up match full schedule:

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live telecast and streaming, India vs Bangladesh practice match time IST

When will India vs Bangladesh warm-up take place?



India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 1, 2024 in New York.



At what time will India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?



India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 1, 2024. It will be a day game as it will start at 10:30 AM in New York.



Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Bangladesh match in India?



Star Sports will live telecast India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in India.



How to watch the live streaming of IND vs BAN warm-up match in India?



Diesney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Bangladesh warm-up match in India.