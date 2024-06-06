Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is

T20 World Cup 2024: Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is

Babar overtook Kohli during Pakistan's tournament opener in T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States of America

T20 World Cup 2024 Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is
T20 World Cup 2024 Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:19 PM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam overtook Indian ace Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the history of international cricket while batting against the United States of America at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

Batting in the campaign openers at the T20 World Cup 2024 for Pakistan, Babar started very slowly but got going eventually. Before the start of the match, he needed at least 22 runs to get over Kohli and the right-hander managed to do that. 

India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list and just 12 runs behind Kohli. 

Top 10 leading run-scorers in T20 internationals 

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s
Babar Azam (PAK) 2016-2024 120* 4043 122 41.25 129.58 3 36 434 69
V Kohli (IND) 2010-2024 118 4038 122* 51.11 137.95 1 37 361 117
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 152 4026 121* 32.2 139.98 5 30 363 193
PR Stirling (IRE) 2009-2024 143 3591 115* 27.41 135.2 1 23 417 128
MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2022 122 3531 105 31.81 135.7 2 20 309 173
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2015-2024 99* 3212 104* 48.66 128.12 1 28 273 90
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 104 3155 100* 33.92 141.92 1 27 326 114
AJ Finch (AUS) 2011-2022 103 3120 172 34.28 142.53 2 19 309 125
JC Buttler (ENG) 2011-2024 117 3050 101* 35.46 145.51 1 23 278 127
KS Williamson (NZ) 2011-2024 89 2547 95 33.96 123.64 0 18 242 58

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

