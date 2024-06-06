Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan forces ICC to change its New York hotel

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan forces ICC to change its New York hotel

Pakistan is scheduled to play its group games there against archrival India in New York on Sunday before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11

Pakistan cricket team jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Babar Azam, along with with other teammates with new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024.
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
The ICC has moved the Pakistan team to another hotel in New York after the Pakistan Cricket Board complained about a 90-minute drive to the ground for its forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup games.

A source at the Pakistan Cricket Board told The Associated Press on Thursday that after chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, the Pakistan team was moved to a hotel which is just a five-minute drive from the purpose-built stadium on Long Island in Westbury, New York.

 

The PCB source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Indian cricket team, which is playing its three group games in New York, is staying in a hotel which is just 10 minutes from the ground. India won its first match there on Wednesday.

 

Sri Lanka, which was bowled out for 77 against South Africa in its first match, has already expressed concern over its team's long drive to the ground in New York after being allocated a hotel which was more than an hour's drive from the venue.

Pakistan will travel to New York after playing its opening Group A game against co-host United States in Dallas on Thursday.

 

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

