T20 World Cup 2024: Check India's full schedule, IND vs PAK dates, venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on January 5, 2024, announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and USA. Arch-rivals and neighbours USA and Canada will kick off the campaign with the first match on June 1 at the Fort Lauderhill Stadium in Florida.

India would play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 most likely at the Metlife Stadium in New York, USA, which is the home ground of NFL teams Jets and Giants an can accommodate nearly 82,000 people. The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 29 in Barbados. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India have been clubbed with co-hosts USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan in Group A while England, Australia, Namibia and Oman make up Group B. Group C has New Zealand, Afghanistan, and co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. The final group- Group D can also be called the group of death with South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal in it.

Two teams will qualify from each group to the Super 8 stage where the team will be further divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams from each group from there on would move to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Nepal

India’s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Ireland, June 05, 2024, New York

India vs Pakistan, June 09, 2024, New York

India vs USA, June 12, 2024, New York

India vs Canada, June 15, 2024, Florida

England are the defending champions, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2022, held in Australia.

India, the inaugural champions, have not been able to reach the final of the T20 World Cup since 2014 when they were beaten by Sri Lanka in the final at Dhaka.