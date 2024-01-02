Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract extended for a year

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract extended for a year

Having taken over as head coach in July 2022, the former England batter's 18-month tenure came to an end in 2023.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
Press Trust of India Kabul

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract has been extended for a year, the country's cricket board announced, rewarding him for making significant contributions to the team's progress and development.

Having taken over as head coach in July 2022, the former England batter's 18-month tenure came to an end in 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under his guidance, Afghanistan achieved remarkable success and secured several victories.

This included the team's impressive performance at the T20 Asia Cup 2022, its maiden international win, a T20I series victory against Pakistan and their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.
 

Afghanistan also enjoyed a successful campaign at the last year's ODI World Cup where they beat Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Afghanistan are currently in the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series against the host team.

Following this, they are scheduled to travel to India, for a three-match T20I series from January 11-17.

The team has a packed year ahead with various bilateral tours lined up, including their participation in the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA.

Also Read

It's not just cricket: Trott reveals AFG's motivation after historic win

Jadeja to Trott: Support staff behind Afghanistan's success in World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023: Coach Trott lambasts at Afghanis for poor catching

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

World Cup 2023: Trott wished he had fielders in stands against Maxwell

Indian cricket team schedule in 2024: T20 World Cup to Downunder Test tour

IND vs SA: Here's what Rohit Sharma said on his plan for ICC T20 World Cup

Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for next year's T20 WC

WI vs ENG: West Indies win T20 series from England in tense final match

Stokes and Archer will have T20 Word Cup places kept open: England coach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story