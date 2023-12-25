IND vs SA: Here's what Rohit Sharma said on his plan for ICC T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma didn't want to reveal his plans in cricket and wanted to take one series at a time. He was addressing a press conference for the first time after India's debacle in the World Cup final.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, reporters questioned Rohit about his plan for the T20 World Cup but the Indian skipper sidestepped the question by saying, "I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me."

He even went on to say, "I know what you want to ask." His statement broke laughter among the journalists present at the press conference.



However, Rohit said that he wants his team to "achieve" what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in the Rainbow Nation.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa since 1992.

"Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

Rohit hints KL to don wicket-keeping gloves in 1st Test

KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be is up to wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.





"I am not sure how long KL Rahul would want to keep wickets but he is keen as of now," said Rohit.



'We will surely miss Shami's services in South Africa'



India's World Cup hero, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series with an ankle injury and Rohit termed the speedster's absence as a big loss.

"Shami will be a big miss for what he has done for us over the years. Someone will fill up (the) hole but it won't be easy," he said.