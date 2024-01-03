India cricket team over-rated in Test and T20 cricket: Kris Srikkanth

India is an "overrated" team in the longest format as many players in the current Test set-up have not performed to their potential, feels former opener Kris Srikkanth.

Srikkanth's comments comes a few days after India suffered an embarrassing innings defeat in the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion.

The 64-year-old acknowledged the success that India achieved under Virat Kohli but said they can't live on past laurels.



"Test cricket, we are over-rated," Srikkanth said on his youtube channel.

"I think it was a phase of 2-3 years...when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team, we were outstanding. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia. We had a good phase for 2-4 years," Srikkanth said.

India have reached the finals in the last two editions of the World Test Championships but Srikkanth feels it is time to forget about the ICC rankings.

"We have to forget ICC rankings. We are always 1-2, 1-2. It's a combination of having over-rated cricketers and people who have not performed up to their potential. Or some players have not enough chances like Kuldeep (Yadav)," Srikkanth said.

"If you want to be the best team, you should be capable of being the giants on home grounds. That is what we did when Rishabh Pant was firing.



"But you can keep on saying that we scored in Australia, we scored in England. You can sing the same song; you won't move forward if you rest on past laurels. You have to just look at how you have performed in the last two years, last 18 months."



Talking about India's performance in white-ball cricket, he said: "In T20 cricket India are highly over-rated. ODI cricket, we are a fantastic team. What happens in ODIs, in the semifinals, finals, it's just a one-off match. It's a luck factor, a lot depends on luck in these matches.

"I read Rohit Sharma's statement, for a cricketer, the 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement.

"We sometimes underperform in the knockout matches, in the semifinals and the final. But we are a gun side in ODI," he added.