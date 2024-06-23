Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: ENG's Jordan delights Barbados with hattrick against US

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG's Jordan delights Barbados with hattrick against US

The men dismissed by Chris Jordan to complete his hat trick were Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. Barbados is Jordan's birthplace

Chris Jordan hat-trcik against USA in T20 World Cup 2024
Chris Jordan hat-trcik against USA in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
It is not often that we see hat-tricks in T20 and it is a rarity to see them on back-to-back days and that too in a T20 World Cup. But that did happen on Sunday, June 23 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados as England's Chris Jordan took four wickets in the 19th over against the United States of America (USA) and the last three wickets came on consecutive deliveries. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here The men dismissed by Jordan to complete his hat-trick were Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. The man to get dismissed on the first ball of that eventful 19th over was Corey Anderson. 

It was an amazing feeling for Jordan to get a hat-trick with Sir Garfield Sobers in the crowd, his idol. Talking about this moment, Jordan said, "Unbelievable feeling (to take the hat-trick). It was good to restrict them. Getting it (hat-trick) at a special place (Barbados - his birthplace) is always nice. Glad I was able to hit the target."

Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Player Figures Team Opposition Year
Chris Jordan 4/10 England USA 2024
Pat Cummins 4/28 Australia Afghanistan 2024
Pat Cummins 3/29 Australia Bangladesh 2024
Brett Lee 3/27 Australia Bangladesh 2007
Curtis Campher 4/26 Ireland Netherlands 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga 3/20 Sri Lanka South Africa 2021
Kagiso Rabada 3/48 South Africa England 2021
Karthik Meiyappan 3/19 United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka 2022
Josh Little 3/22 Ireland New Zealand 2022

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

