T20 World Cup 2024: ENG's Jordan delights Barbados with hattrick against US

It is not often that we see hat-tricks in T20 and it is a rarity to see them on back-to-back days and that too in a T20 World Cup. But that did happen on Sunday, June 23 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados as England's Chris Jordan took four wickets in the 19th over against the United States of America (USA) and the last three wickets came on consecutive deliveries.

The men dismissed by Jordan to complete his hat-trick were Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. The man to get dismissed on the first ball of that eventful 19th over was Corey Anderson.

