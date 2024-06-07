Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: ICC accepts Nassau County pitch not up to the standards

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC accepts Nassau County pitch not up to the standards

The venue is scheduled to host the all-important India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday, June 9

The International Cricket Council (ICC) conceded that the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York, was not up to the mark in the first two matches at the venue during the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a statement released by the ICC on Thursday, June 6, the top cricketing body said, "T20 Inc. and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."
 

ICC will work to make the pitch better

T20 Inc., which is the organising body of the World Cup alongside USA Cricket and ICC in the US, said that they will work with ICC to ensure that the pitch gets better for the remaining matches.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," the ICC statement read.
Criticism of the ICC pitch

After both Ireland and Sri Lanka failed to reach the 100-run mark while batting first at the venue in the first two matches, questions were raised about the wicket. The teams chasing, South Africa and India against Sri Lanka and Ireland respectively, didn't find it easy either and as a result, ICC had to eventually respond to all the criticism.

Drop-in pitches, prepared by Damien Hough, the chief curator of Adelaide Oval, Australia, were transported via trucks from Florida to the USA for the World Cup.

The venue is scheduled to host the all-important India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday, June 9.

