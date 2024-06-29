T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs SA Final: How Klaasen can counter Indian spinners

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
|Highest Strike Rates v Left-Arm Orthodox (T20’s since 2022)
|Player
|Ave
|SR
|Bnd%
|Heinrich Klaasen
|47.9
|164.6
|20.6
|Quinton de Kock
|24.2
|162.8
|24.7
|Dawid Malan
|37.8
|159.5
|20.3
|James Vince
|33.11
|151.3
|20.6
|Jason Roy
|39.5
|147.4
|22
Comparison between Indian and South African spinners
|Team's Spin Attack from the Super 8 Stage Onwards
|Team
|Mat
|Balls
|ER
|Wickets
|Ave
|DR
|India
|4
|229
|6.65
|16
|15.87
|14.3
|South Africa
|4
|173
|7
|12
|16.83
|14.4
|England
|4
|180
|6.13
|9
|20.44
|20
|Afghanistan
|4
|168
|6.35
|9
|19.77
|18.6
|West Indies
|3
|168
|6.78
|8
|23.75
|21
|Bangladesh
|3
|162
|7.37
|8
|24.87
|20.2
|Australia
|3
|120
|6.7
|5
|26.8
|24
|USA
|3
|103
|10.19
|3
|58.33
|34.3
While Indian spinners outperform the Proteas bowlers majorly due to their brilliant showing in the semi-final, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have done better than their Indian counterparts Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
|Comparison of LU Bowlers (2024 T20 WC)
|Player
|Wickets
|RR
|Ave
|DR
|T Shamsi
|11
|7.08
|8.9
|7.5
|K Yadav
|10
|5.69
|9.2
|9.7
|Comparison of SLA Bowlers (2024 T20 WC)
|Player
|Wickets
|RR
|Ave
|DR
|KA Maharaj
|9
|5.96
|16.55
|16.6
|AR Patel
|8
|6.83
|15.37
|13.5