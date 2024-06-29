T20 World Cup 2024 final SA vs IND Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the two unbeaten sides in the competition, India and South Africa, will lock horns at Kensington Oval in Barbados today. South Africa is eyeing their first ICC title in cricket history, while Rohit Sharma's India seeks to end an 11-year ICC title drought.





It's hard to say who is more desperate to win. An ICC trophy has eluded India for 11 years, and they haven't won a T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. South Africa, on the other hand, has never advanced this far in any World Cup, having lost seven semifinals across ODIs and T20s.

The India vs South Africa match is also going to be an emotional affair for the fans as this could be the last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play together in T20 Internationals and definitely the last time Rahul Dravid serves as India coach. An ICC trophy would certainly be a fitting farewell for these stalwarts of Indian cricket. Notably, Dravid didn't win any ICC title during his playing days.

Coming back to team dynamics, both teams are expected not to make any changes in their Playing XI.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs South Africa Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

India Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi



India vs South Africa head-to-head T20 Internationals and T20 World Cups

India vs South Africa head-to-head stats (Overall) Matches Wins - SA Wins - IND Super Over Wins - SA Super Over Wins- IND No Result Overall 26 11 14 0 0 1 Since 2021 11 5 5 0 0 1 In T20 World Cup 6 2 4 0 0 0





Squads:

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs South Africa final live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in grand finale of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

South Africa will lock horns with India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final today.

At what time will the IND vs SA final live toss take place on Saturday (June 29)?

The live toss between South Africa and India will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs South Africa final live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The India vs South Africa final live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 29 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the India vs South Africa final match. The IND vs SA live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the India vs South Africa in India.