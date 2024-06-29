Business Standard
LIVE | IND vs SA Final: Barbados weather forecast & hourly rain prediction

Check the Latest and live updates on Barbados weather for the India vs South Africa grand finale in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today here. This space will be updated throughout the day, stay tuned

India vs South Africa final live weather forecast today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated day in South African cricket is here! The Proteas are in the final against India, who have not won an ICC trophy since 2013, despite their wealth of talent and leadership in world cricket. Before the game between the two nations begins, the weather is the most searched topic on Google and will continue to be a concern after the start of the match. The live toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa will take place at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST and 4:30 PM South Africa time).
The forecast for Barbados weather is not encouraging, with a weather warning for tropical storms as the Caribbean nations are in the monsoon season. However, as observed throughout the tournament, the chances of thunderstorms have often reduced closer to match time. Only a few of the 54 games played in the T20 World Cup have been washed out.
PLEASE CHECK THIS SPACE REGULARLY FOR LATEST UPDATES ON BARBADOS WEATHER

As fans of the two cricketing nations prepare to glue their eyes to TV screens in the evening, Business Standard brings the weather forecast from two weather agencies, Accuweather.com and The Weather Channel.

Weather Prediction and Barbados Hourly Rain Prediction by Accuweather.com:

The updated Barbados weather forecast by Accuweather.com suggests rainfall activity at Kensington Oval from 6 AM local time (3:30 PM IST or noon South Africa time) to 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST or 2 PM South Africa time).

Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com
Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

 
There is a rain prediction of 29 per cent to 35 per cent from 9 AM local time (6:30 PM IST or 3 PM South Africa time) to noon local time (9:30 PM IST or 6 PM South Africa time). A thunderstorm is forecasted at 1 PM local time (10:30 PM IST or 7 PM South Africa time).

Barbados weather hourly rain prediction IND vs SA final today
Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

 
There is a 47 per cent to 34 per cent chance of rainfall from 2 PM local time (11:30 PM IST or 8 PM South Africa time) to 5 PM local time (12:30 AM IST or 9 PM South Africa time).

Barbados weather hourly rain prediction IND vs SA final today evening
Time mentioned in local time. Credit: Accuwether.com

Weather Prediction and Barbados Hourly Rain Prediction by The Weather Channel:

The forecast from The Weather Channel is different from Accuweather.

The agency predicts sunshine from 6 AM local time (3:30 PM IST or noon South Africa time) to 8 AM local time (5:30 PM IST or 2 PM South Africa time).

Barbados weather hourly rain prediction IND vs SA final today evening
Time mentioned in local time. Credit: The Weather Channel

Rain is predicted from 9 AM local time (6:30 PM IST or 3 PM South Africa time) till 2 PM local time (11:30 PM IST or 8 PM South Africa time). During this period, thunderstorms are also predicted by The Weather Channel.

India vs South Africa final Barbados weather updates
Time mentioned in local time. Credit: The Weather Channel


Stay tuned for updates as the weather conditions could play a crucial role in the much-anticipated final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

