Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: Malik accuses Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls

T20 World Cup 2024: Malik accuses Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls

Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause against India

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former skipper Salim Malik has accused Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls in Pakistan's six-run loss to arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup in New York.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause.

 

"You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls not scoring runs and making things difficult in the run-chase," Malik said on 24 News channel.

Another former captain Shahid Afridi feels all is not well in the Pakistan dressing room and some players have issues with skipper Babar Azam.

"A captain brings everyone together, either he spoils the team environment or he builds the team. Let this World Cup finish, and I will speak openly," said Afridi.

"I have such a relationship with Shaheen (Afridi) that if I talk about him, people will say I am favouring my son-in-law," he added.

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here

Afridi's daughter is married to left-arm pacer Shaheen, who was removed as T20 captain just before the World Cup after just one series in New Zealand.

 

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar minced no words in criticising Pakistan's below-par performance, saying the Babar Azam-led side doesn't deserve to be in the Super Eight stage.

"I think I should have a template text. Disappointed & hurt automatically set to be posted. The whole nation is down and out. Morale is down. Somehow you have to show intent to win. Do Pakistan deserve to be out of Super Eight? God knows," Akhtar said in a video message on 'X', formerly twitter.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels Pakistan lacks self belief.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

"Sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games .. this was one of them .. Pakistan just don't believe they can win .. Simple as that .. #INDvsPAK."

After back-to-back defeats against minnows USA and India, Pakistan's Super Eight chances now rests on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping that the Americans lose to India and Ireland.

 

Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run rate.

Also Read

T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11 and live streaming details

Retired Imad Wasim makes himself available for Pakistan selection

USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: US cause major upset, beat Pakistan in Super Over

T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs PNG Playing 11: Windies play with three spinners

Imad Wasim's omission from Pakistan team questioned by former players

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan lost the plot after 15 overs admits Kirsten

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery feels PCB chairman

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit wants genius Bumrah in this kind of mindset

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 qualification scenarios of PAK, ENG, NZ and SL

SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Double strike from Tanzim dents Proteas early on

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupShoaib MalikImad WasimIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story