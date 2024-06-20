T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live toss time telecast

India will begin its Super 8 stage journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with their first match against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 20. This will also mark the first match in Group 1 of the Super 8.





Check India vs Afghanistan full scorecard here While India did not drop even a single point at their group stage, deafening even 119 against Pakistan, the Afghans did beat New Zealand comprehensively but were thrashed by the West Indies in their last match.

Kuldeep Yadav would most likely come into the Indian playing 11 in place of Mohammed Siraj as the Barbados wicket seems to help the spinners.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head

The two teams have met each other eight times in T20 internationals, Afghanistan came mighty close to winning for the first time against India in their last meeting but eventually lost in the second Super Over.

Total matches played: 08

India won: 07

Afghanistan won: 00

No result: 01

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai

T20 World Cup 2024, India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Thursday (June 20)?

In the IND vs AFG match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 20?

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the IND vs AFG match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.