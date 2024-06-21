AUS vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Starc strikes, Tanzid departs for a duck
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE updates Australia vs Bangladesh full scorecard: Bangladesh have made one change in their Playing 11 while Australia made two.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In their first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. This is the second match in Group 1.
While Australia has remained unbeaten, Bangladesh almost threatened to beat South Africa and lost from a winning position. They finished second in their group, defending even 106, the lowest ever score defended in a T20 World Cup game.
Bangladesh have made one change in their Playing 11 while Australia made two.
Bangladesh have made one change in their Playing 11 while Australia made two.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN Playing 11
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN Playing 11
Australia playing 11: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Australia vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Australia vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs BAN Live streaming
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
6:09 AM
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc strikes in first over
Over Summary: 0 0 W 0 0 4 ; Bangladesh 4-1 after 1 Over; Najmul Hossain Shanto4(3)Litton Das0(0)
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are at the crease. Tanzid Hasan on strike. Mitchell Starc opens the attack and cleans up Tanzid off the 3rd delivery.
Shanto ends the over with a boundary towards backward point.
5:55 AM
Bangladesh Playing 11 for today's match
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
5:55 AM
Australia Playing 11 for today's match
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
5:49 AM
AUS vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh wins the toss and elects to bowl first
5:43 AM
Australia vs Bangladesh live weather updates
The toss was delayed due to rain. But the covers are coming off in Antigua. It was just a passing shower.
5:28 AM
Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head
Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head
The two teams have met each other ten times in T20 internationals. Though not of the same level in the ODIs and Tests the Bangladeshis have really pushed the mighty Aussies in the shortest format, winning four and losing six matches against them.
Total matches played: 10
Australia won: 06
Bangladesh won: 04
No result: 01
Abandoned: 00
5:26 AM
AUS vs BAN LIVE TOSS
The live toss between Australia and Bangladesh is just moments away, stay tuned for live updates.
5:25 AM
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
5:20 AM
Squad of both the teams
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood
5:18 AM
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Australia vs Bangladesh
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Bangladesh match in Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:16 AM IST