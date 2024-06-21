AUS vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Starc strikes, Tanzid departs for a duck

In their first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. This is the second match in Group 1.

While Australia has remained unbeaten, Bangladesh almost threatened to beat South Africa and lost from a winning position. They finished second in their group, defending even 106, the lowest ever score defended in a T20 World Cup game.



Bangladesh have made one change in their Playing 11 while Australia made two.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh playing 11: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Australia vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs BAN Live streaming

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

