T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs IND: Hardik is India's go-to man in middle overs

It might be surprising that in a team where there is Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya is the bowler with the best swing and seam average for India in middle overs

Hardik Pandya bowling in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik Pandya bowling in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
As hard as it might be to believe, Hardik Pandya is the most successful bowler of the Indian unit ahead of the Super 8 stages in the T20 World Cup 2024. He has not only had the joint-most wickets for any Indian to his name, but it is the amount of swing and seam he has got in the USA conditions that has impressed one and all.
 
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

Best swing and seam bowler for India

It might be surprising that in a team with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya is the bowler with the best swing and seam average for India in the middle overs. Hardik has swung the ball 0.51 degrees on average, while his balls have seamed 0.62 degrees on average. While he is the best swing bowler, Pandya is the second-best seam bowler among all Indian pacers in the middle overs.

Most bowled bowler in the middle overs

Thanks to his brilliant numbers with swing and seam, there is no doubt as to why Pandya was the most bowled and highest wicket-taking bowler in the middle overs for the Indian team in the group stage.
 
India’s Middle Overs Bowling (2024 T20 World Cup)
Player Ave Swg (°) Ave Seam (°) Balls Wickets
JJ Bumrah 0.18 0.72 24 3
HH Pandya 0.51 0.62 48 5
SR Dube 0.37 0.58 6 0
A Singh 0.49 0.54 18 1
M Siraj 0.65 0.34 18 1

Pandya's bowling performance at all stages

Since the Baroda bowler and Mumbai Indians skipper has mostly bowled in the middle overs, it is but natural that he would pick most of his wickets in the middle overs as well. He has five wickets in the middle overs, which is more than even Jasprit Bumrah. Surprisingly, despite getting so much swing and seam, Pandya has not bowled in the powerplay overs.

Maybe, that is a surprise kept especially for the Super 8 for all we know. 

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Hardik Pandya Bowling By Phase (2024 T20 World Cup)
Phase Wickets Runs Balls ER
1 to 6 0 10 12 5
7-15 5 50 48 6.25
16-20 2 5 12 2.5

Hardik PandyaICC T20 World CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

