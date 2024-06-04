T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: ENG vs SCO Playing 11, live toss telecast

In today's second match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, defending champions England will begin their campaign when Jos Buttler's side locks horns with Scotland at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Phil Salt will look to continue his red-hot form of the Indian Premier League in the T20 showpiece, even as pacer Jofra Archer's return adds firepower to the English bowling attack.

In what will be their first ever meeting against the Scots in the shortest format, the Jos Buttler-led England will be the overwhelming favourites to emerge winners at the Kensington Oval, which offered a two-paced wicket for the game between Namibia and Oman on Sunday evening.

Coming to the team dynamics, it is going to be a toss-up between two pacers - Reece Topley and Mark Wood - in England Playing 11.

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland Playing 11

ENG Playing 11 probable: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

SCO Playing 11 probable: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Charlie Tear, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie.

Squads:

Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross(w), Michael Jones, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Christopher Sole.

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley

