Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024: Wiese helps Namibia defeat Oman in Super Over

T20 World Cup 2024: Wiese helps Namibia defeat Oman in Super Over

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese smashed 21 runs in the one-over eliminator and Oman could manage only 10

Namibia
David Wiese celebrates after defending 21 runs in Super Over. Photo: screengrab from Hotstar.
Press Trust of India Bridgetown (Barbados)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Namibia defeated Oman in Super Over to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup on a winning note here on Monday.

Batting first, Oman were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs at the Kensington Oval. In reply, Namibia were also stopped at the same team score with Jan Frylinck making 45 in 48 balls and Mehran Khan taking 3/7 to take the game into the Super Over.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese smashed 21 runs in the one-over eliminator and Oman could manage only 10.

Earlier, Namibia's South Africa-born left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann (4/21) created history as he became the first player in history of T20I cricket to take two wickets off the first two balls of a match.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat when he dismissed opener Kashyap Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks on the first two balls of the match after Namibia asked their opponents to bat first.

Khalid Kail top-scored for Oman with 34 in 39 balls.

Brief scores:

Oman: 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Khalid Kail 34; Ruben Trumpelmann 4/21, David Wiese 3/28).

Namibia: 109/6 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 45; Mehran Khan 3/7).

Also Read

USA to Uganda: Everything about associate nations at T20 World Cup 2024

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Canada to Uganda: Schedule, stats of teams appearing in 1st T20 World Cup

WI vs PNG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Chase, bowlers help Windies to a 5-wicket win

T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs PNG Playing 11: Windies play with three spinners

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs CAN highlights: USA register famous win in Texas

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in New York, here's why he didn't play vs BAN?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World Cupcricket world cupOmanNamibiaICC Cricket World Cup Super League

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story