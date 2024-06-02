T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs CAN highlights: USA register famous win in Texas

Monank Patel and Andries Gous, then, put up a 42-run stand to bring the USA back into the game. However, the USA captain Monak went back to the pavilion in the seventh over.
But Gous and Aaron Gones had different plans as they duo put up a counter-attacking 124-run stand for the third wicket before Nikhil Dutta got the wicket of Gous with USA needing 22 runs to win in 25 overs.
Invited to bat first, Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton's half-centuries helped Canada score 194/5 against the USA.
Johnson (23 runs from 16 balls, 5 fours) and Dhaliwal (61 runs from 44 balls, 6 fours, and 3 sixes) opened for Canada and stitched a partnership of 43 runs.
Harmeet Singh made the first breakthrough of the match in the 6th over after the American bowler sent Johnson back to the pavillion.
Pargat Singh (5 runs from 7 balls), who replaced Johnson at the crease, could not make a mark in the game and was run out by Jessy Singh and Monank Patel in the 8th over.
However, Nicholas Kirton's (51 runs from 31 balls, 3 fours, and 2 sixes) knock was very crucial for Canada in the middle overs. He played at a strike rate of 164.52.
Dhaliwal's staggering knock had to come to an end after Corey Anderson removed him in the 15th over, The Canadian batter played at a strike rate of 138.64.
Kirton tried to take control of the match, however, after the dismissal of Dhaliwal, the middle-order lost his wicket to Ali Khan in the 18th over.
In the end, Shreyas Movva's (32 runs from 16 balls, 2 fours, and 2 sixes) and Dilpreet Singh's (11 runs from 5 balls, 1 six, and 1 four) blitz knock in the death overs powered Canada to a total of 194/5 against the US.