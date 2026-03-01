Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

The tournament has witnessed four centuries so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament

T20 World Cup 2026 top batters and bowlers list
T20 World Cup 2026 top batters and bowlers list
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is heading to the business end, with the semifinals set to begin from Wednesday, March 4. The tournament has witnessed some great team efforts, along with multiple individual brilliances.
 
In the 2026 edition, four centuries have been scored so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament. Out of the four centuries, two have been scored by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, which is also the highest by any batter in one edition.
 
From USA’s Van Schalkwyk to Blessing Muzarabani, their bowling has shown that the increased number of teams are not just for show but mean business.
 
As the battle for the trophy intensifies, the race for individual honours is also reaching its final stage. Keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the tournament so far.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers

The top run-scorers list of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is led by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who, with a total of 383 runs to his name, has the highest tally by any player in a single edition of the tournament. 
 
He is followed by Zimbabwe's surprise package Brian Bennett (292 runs), South Africa’s Aiden Markram (268 runs) and Ryan Rickelton (228 runs).
 
For the defending champions India, Ishan Kishan, with 214 runs, is at No. 8 and tops their list.
 
Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026
Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 7 6 383 100* 76.6 160.25 2 2
BJ Bennett (ZIM) 6 6 292 97* 146 134.56 0 3
AK Markram (SA) 7 7 268 86* 53.6 175.16 0 3
RD Rickelton (SA) 7 7 228 61 38 171.42 0 1
HC Brook (ENG) 7 7 228 100 32.57 161.7 1 1
SO Hetmyer (WI) 6 6 221 85 44.2 182.64 0 2
TL Seifert (NZ) 7 6 216 89* 43.2 157.66 0 2
Ishan Kishan (IND) 6 6 214 77 35.66 186.08 0 2
SA Yadav (IND) 6 6 213 84* 42.6 138.31 0 1
P Nissanka (SL) 7 7 211 100* 35.16 147.55 1 1
Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 6 6 206 73 51.5 164.8 0 1
P Rathnayake (SL) 7 7 205 60 34.16 154.13 0 2
BKG Mendis (SL) 6 6 197 61 39.4 114.53 0 3
WG Jacks (ENG) 7 7 191 53* 63.66 176.85 0 1
FH Allen (NZ) 7 6 189 84* 37.8 173.39 0 1
SD Hope (WI) 6 6 185 75 37 139.09 0 2
GD Phillips (NZ) 7 5 176 76* 44 160 0 1
JG Bethell (ENG) 7 7 175 55 25 128.67 0 1
D Brevis (SA) 7 6 173 45 28.83 151.75 0 0
Q de Kock (SA) 7 7 171 59 24.42 135.71 0 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top wicket-takers

Despite only playing in the group stages, USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar with 13 wickets is leading the list alongside Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who also has 13 wickets to his name.
 
South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch, with 12 and 11 wickets, respectively, are third and fourth on the list, followed by India’s Varun Chakravarthy, who also has 11 wickets to his account.
 
Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026
Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
SC van Schalkwyk (USA) 4 4 13 4/25 7.76 6.8 6.84 2 0
B Muzarabani (ZIM) 6 6 13 4/17 14.46 7.88 11 1 0
L Ngidi (SA) 6 6 12 4/31 13.75 6.87 12 1 0
C Bosch (SA) 6 6 11 3/12 14.18 6.78 12.54 0 0
CV Varun (IND) 6 6 11 3/7 13.09 7.2 10.9 0 0
M Theekshana (SL) 7 7 11 3/23 18.54 7.41 15 0 0
AU Rashid (ENG) 7 7 11 3/36 19 7.83 14.54 0 0
M Jansen (SA) 5 5 11 4/22 16.72 9.27 10.81 2 0
Usman Tariq (PAK) 6 5 10 4/16 14.1 7.23 11.7 1 0
LA Dawson (ENG) 7 7 10 3/24 19 7.3 15.6 0 0
G Motie (WI) 6 6 10 4/28 15.5 7.75 12 1 0
JC Archer (ENG) 7 7 10 2/20 22.5 8.65 15.6 0 0
B Evans (ZIM) 6 6 10 3/18 19.6 9.18 12.8 0 0
PVD Chameera (SL) 6 6 10 3/38 20 9.52 12.6 0 0
J Overton (ENG) 5 5 9 3/18 12.55 6.64 11.33 0 0
R Ravindra (NZ) 7 5 9 4/27 9.77 6.76 8.66 1 0
MA Leask (SCOT) 4 4 9 4/17 13.55 7.62 10.66 1 0
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 4 4 9 4/15 12.66 8.24 9.22 1 0
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 5 5 8 3/24 16 7.11 13.5 0 0
DN Wellalage (SL) 7 7 8 3/26 24.37 7.22 20.25 0 0
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

SA vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

India vs West Indies: Key match-ups in virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview, live streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: SA vs ZIM pitch report and Delhi stadium key stats

Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story