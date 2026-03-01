T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers
The tournament has witnessed four centuries so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
|Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|7
|6
|383
|100*
|76.6
|160.25
|2
|2
|BJ Bennett (ZIM)
|6
|6
|292
|97*
|146
|134.56
|0
|3
|AK Markram (SA)
|7
|7
|268
|86*
|53.6
|175.16
|0
|3
|RD Rickelton (SA)
|7
|7
|228
|61
|38
|171.42
|0
|1
|HC Brook (ENG)
|7
|7
|228
|100
|32.57
|161.7
|1
|1
|SO Hetmyer (WI)
|6
|6
|221
|85
|44.2
|182.64
|0
|2
|TL Seifert (NZ)
|7
|6
|216
|89*
|43.2
|157.66
|0
|2
|Ishan Kishan (IND)
|6
|6
|214
|77
|35.66
|186.08
|0
|2
|SA Yadav (IND)
|6
|6
|213
|84*
|42.6
|138.31
|0
|1
|P Nissanka (SL)
|7
|7
|211
|100*
|35.16
|147.55
|1
|1
|Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
|6
|6
|206
|73
|51.5
|164.8
|0
|1
|P Rathnayake (SL)
|7
|7
|205
|60
|34.16
|154.13
|0
|2
|BKG Mendis (SL)
|6
|6
|197
|61
|39.4
|114.53
|0
|3
|WG Jacks (ENG)
|7
|7
|191
|53*
|63.66
|176.85
|0
|1
|FH Allen (NZ)
|7
|6
|189
|84*
|37.8
|173.39
|0
|1
|SD Hope (WI)
|6
|6
|185
|75
|37
|139.09
|0
|2
|GD Phillips (NZ)
|7
|5
|176
|76*
|44
|160
|0
|1
|JG Bethell (ENG)
|7
|7
|175
|55
|25
|128.67
|0
|1
|D Brevis (SA)
|7
|6
|173
|45
|28.83
|151.75
|0
|0
|Q de Kock (SA)
|7
|7
|171
|59
|24.42
|135.71
|0
|1
|Top wicket takers in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|SC van Schalkwyk (USA)
|4
|4
|13
|4/25
|7.76
|6.8
|6.84
|2
|0
|B Muzarabani (ZIM)
|6
|6
|13
|4/17
|14.46
|7.88
|11
|1
|0
|L Ngidi (SA)
|6
|6
|12
|4/31
|13.75
|6.87
|12
|1
|0
|C Bosch (SA)
|6
|6
|11
|3/12
|14.18
|6.78
|12.54
|0
|0
|CV Varun (IND)
|6
|6
|11
|3/7
|13.09
|7.2
|10.9
|0
|0
|M Theekshana (SL)
|7
|7
|11
|3/23
|18.54
|7.41
|15
|0
|0
|AU Rashid (ENG)
|7
|7
|11
|3/36
|19
|7.83
|14.54
|0
|0
|M Jansen (SA)
|5
|5
|11
|4/22
|16.72
|9.27
|10.81
|2
|0
|Usman Tariq (PAK)
|6
|5
|10
|4/16
|14.1
|7.23
|11.7
|1
|0
|LA Dawson (ENG)
|7
|7
|10
|3/24
|19
|7.3
|15.6
|0
|0
|G Motie (WI)
|6
|6
|10
|4/28
|15.5
|7.75
|12
|1
|0
|JC Archer (ENG)
|7
|7
|10
|2/20
|22.5
|8.65
|15.6
|0
|0
|B Evans (ZIM)
|6
|6
|10
|3/18
|19.6
|9.18
|12.8
|0
|0
|PVD Chameera (SL)
|6
|6
|10
|3/38
|20
|9.52
|12.6
|0
|0
|J Overton (ENG)
|5
|5
|9
|3/18
|12.55
|6.64
|11.33
|0
|0
|R Ravindra (NZ)
|7
|5
|9
|4/27
|9.77
|6.76
|8.66
|1
|0
|MA Leask (SCOT)
|4
|4
|9
|4/17
|13.55
|7.62
|10.66
|1
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|4
|4
|9
|4/15
|12.66
|8.24
|9.22
|1
|0
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|5
|5
|8
|3/24
|16
|7.11
|13.5
|0
|0
|DN Wellalage (SL)
|7
|7
|8
|3/26
|24.37
|7.22
|20.25
|0
|0
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:38 PM IST