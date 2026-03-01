T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is heading to the business end, with the semifinals set to begin from Wednesday, March 4. The tournament has witnessed some great team efforts, along with multiple individual brilliances.

In the 2026 edition, four centuries have been scored so far, which is the highest in any single edition of the tournament. Out of the four centuries, two have been scored by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, which is also the highest by any batter in one edition.

From USA’s Van Schalkwyk to Blessing Muzarabani, their bowling has shown that the increased number of teams are not just for show but mean business.

As the battle for the trophy intensifies, the race for individual honours is also reaching its final stage. Keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the tournament so far. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers ALSO READ: Farhan becomes first player to hit two tons in a single T20 WC edition The top run-scorers list of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is led by Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who, with a total of 383 runs to his name, has the highest tally by any player in a single edition of the tournament.

He is followed by Zimbabwe's surprise package Brian Bennett (292 runs), South Africa’s Aiden Markram (268 runs) and Ryan Rickelton (228 runs). For the defending champions India, Ishan Kishan, with 214 runs, is at No. 8 and tops their list. Top run getters in T20 World Cup 2026 Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 7 6 383 100* 76.6 160.25 2 2 BJ Bennett (ZIM) 6 6 292 97* 146 134.56 0 3 AK Markram (SA) 7 7 268 86* 53.6 175.16 0 3 RD Rickelton (SA) 7 7 228 61 38 171.42 0 1 HC Brook (ENG) 7 7 228 100 32.57 161.7 1 1 SO Hetmyer (WI) 6 6 221 85 44.2 182.64 0 2 TL Seifert (NZ) 7 6 216 89* 43.2 157.66 0 2 Ishan Kishan (IND) 6 6 214 77 35.66 186.08 0 2 SA Yadav (IND) 6 6 213 84* 42.6 138.31 0 1 P Nissanka (SL) 7 7 211 100* 35.16 147.55 1 1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 6 6 206 73 51.5 164.8 0 1 P Rathnayake (SL) 7 7 205 60 34.16 154.13 0 2 BKG Mendis (SL) 6 6 197 61 39.4 114.53 0 3 WG Jacks (ENG) 7 7 191 53* 63.66 176.85 0 1 FH Allen (NZ) 7 6 189 84* 37.8 173.39 0 1 SD Hope (WI) 6 6 185 75 37 139.09 0 2 GD Phillips (NZ) 7 5 176 76* 44 160 0 1 JG Bethell (ENG) 7 7 175 55 25 128.67 0 1 D Brevis (SA) 7 6 173 45 28.83 151.75 0 0 Q de Kock (SA) 7 7 171 59 24.42 135.71 0 1