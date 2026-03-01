T20 WC 2026 Super 8: SA vs ZIM pitch report and Delhi stadium key stats

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the penultimate Group 1 Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. South Africa have already secured a place in the semi-finals after convincing wins over India and the West Indies and will look to finish the Super 8 stage unbeaten with another strong performance.

Captain Aiden Markram has led a well-balanced side that has impressed in both the batting and bowling departments. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have spearheaded the bowling attack with 11 wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have provided solid support. The batting line-up, featuring Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, has also been in excellent form, with the middle order adding further firepower.

ALSO READ: Jayasuriya to quit as Sri Lanka coach after T20 World Cup 2026 exit Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, will aim to end their campaign on a positive note after losses to India and the West Indies. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani will be crucial if Zimbabwe hope to challenge the Proteas. South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is traditionally known to favour batters in T20 cricket, with its short boundaries and quick outfield aiding stroke play. The surface generally offers good bounce early on, allowing seamers some movement with the new ball.

As the match progresses, spinners often come into play as the pitch tends to slow down slightly. A first-innings score of around 160–180 is usually considered competitive at this venue. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi South Africa and Zimbabwe will play each other for the first time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a T20I on Sunday. Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi The most recent T20I played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, was Match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and the UAE.