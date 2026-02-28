Farhan becomes first player to hit two tons in a single T20 WC edition

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a record-breaking night at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The batter, who started his night by breaking Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups, went on to become the first batter in the history of T20 World Cups to score two centuries in a single the tournament. He is also only the second player with two tons in T20 World Cups alongside West Indies's Chris Gayle.

ALSO READ: Farhan goes past Kohli to set record for most runs in single T20 WC edition Farhan, who came out to open the innings after Pakistan were invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, took 59 balls to reach the three-digit mark for the second time in the tournament. Notably, Farhan earlier scored his maiden T20I ton against Namibia in the Group Stage round at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Full list of centuries in T20 World Cups