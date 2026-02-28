Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Farhan becomes first player to hit two tons in a single T20 WC edition

Farhan becomes first player to hit two tons in a single T20 WC edition

Farhan earlier scored his maiden T20I ton against Namibia in the Group Stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 8:46 PM IST
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a record-breaking night at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
 
The batter, who started his night by breaking Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups, went on to become the first batter in the history of T20 World Cups to score two centuries in a single the tournament.  He is also only the second player with two tons in T20 World Cups alongside West Indies's Chris Gayle.
 
Farhan, who came out to open the innings after Pakistan were invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, took 59 balls to reach the three-digit mark for the second time in the tournament. Notably, Farhan earlier scored his maiden T20I ton against Namibia in the Group Stage round at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. 
 

Full list of centuries in T20 World Cups

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Ground Match Date
CH Gayle 117 57 7 10 205.26 West Indies South Africa Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007
SK Raina 101 60 9 5 168.33 India South Africa Gros Islet 2 May 2010
DPMD Jayawardene 100 64 10 4 156.25 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Providence 3 May 2010
BB McCullum 123 58 11 7 212.06 New Zealand Bangladesh Pallekele 21 Sep 2012
AD Hales 116 64 11 6 181.25 England Sri Lanka Chattogram 27 Mar 2014
Ahmed Shehzad 111 62 10 5 179.03 Pakistan Bangladesh Mirpur 30 Mar 2014
Tamim Iqbal 103 63 10 5 163.49 Bangladesh Oman Dharamsala 13 Mar 2016
CH Gayle 100 48 5 11 208.33 West Indies England Wankhede 16 Mar 2016
JC Buttler 101 67 6 6 150.74 England Sri Lanka Sharjah 1 Nov 2021
RR Rossouw 109 56 7 8 194.64 South Africa Bangladesh Sydney 27 Oct 2022
GD Phillips 104 64 10 4 162.5 New Zealand Sri Lanka Sydney 29 Oct 2022
P Nissanka 100 52 10 5 192.3 Sri Lanka Australia Pallekele 16 Feb 2026
YS Samra 110 65 11 6 169.23 Canada New Zealand Chennai 17 Feb 2026
Sahibzada Farhan 100 58 11 4 172.41 Pakistan Namibia Colombo (SSC) 18 Feb 2026
HC Brook 100 51 10 4 196.07 England Pakistan Pallekele 24 Feb 2026
Sahibzada Farhan 100 59 9 5 169.5 Pakistan Sri Lanka Pallekele 28-Feb-26
 

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC deploys contingency plans amid Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Will Pakistan qualify for semis if today's match vs Sri Lanka washed out?

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

