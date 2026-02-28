Farhan becomes first player to hit two tons in a single T20 WC edition
Farhan earlier scored his maiden T20I ton against Namibia in the Group Stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a record-breaking night at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The batter, who started his night by breaking Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups, went on to become the first batter in the history of T20 World Cups to score two centuries in a single the tournament. He is also only the second player with two tons in T20 World Cups alongside West Indies's Chris Gayle.
Farhan, who came out to open the innings after Pakistan were invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, took 59 balls to reach the three-digit mark for the second time in the tournament. Notably, Farhan earlier scored his maiden T20I ton against Namibia in the Group Stage round at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Full list of centuries in T20 World Cups
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|CH Gayle
|117
|57
|7
|10
|205.26
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|11 Sep 2007
|SK Raina
|101
|60
|9
|5
|168.33
|India
|South Africa
|Gros Islet
|2 May 2010
|DPMD Jayawardene
|100
|64
|10
|4
|156.25
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|Providence
|3 May 2010
|BB McCullum
|123
|58
|11
|7
|212.06
|New Zealand
|Bangladesh
|Pallekele
|21 Sep 2012
|AD Hales
|116
|64
|11
|6
|181.25
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|27 Mar 2014
|Ahmed Shehzad
|111
|62
|10
|5
|179.03
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|30 Mar 2014
|Tamim Iqbal
|103
|63
|10
|5
|163.49
|Bangladesh
|Oman
|Dharamsala
|13 Mar 2016
|CH Gayle
|100
|48
|5
|11
|208.33
|West Indies
|England
|Wankhede
|16 Mar 2016
|JC Buttler
|101
|67
|6
|6
|150.74
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|1 Nov 2021
|RR Rossouw
|109
|56
|7
|8
|194.64
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Sydney
|27 Oct 2022
|GD Phillips
|104
|64
|10
|4
|162.5
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|29 Oct 2022
|P Nissanka
|100
|52
|10
|5
|192.3
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Pallekele
|16 Feb 2026
|YS Samra
|110
|65
|11
|6
|169.23
|Canada
|New Zealand
|Chennai
|17 Feb 2026
|Sahibzada Farhan
|100
|58
|11
|4
|172.41
|Pakistan
|Namibia
|Colombo (SSC)
|18 Feb 2026
|HC Brook
|100
|51
|10
|4
|196.07
|England
|Pakistan
|Pallekele
|24 Feb 2026
|Sahibzada Farhan
|100
|59
|9
|5
|169.5
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|28-Feb-26
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 8:45 PM IST