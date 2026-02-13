T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NED pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

After a narrow loss to India in their opening match in Mumbai, the USA was comprehensively beaten by Pakistan in Colombo. A third consecutive defeat against the Netherlands on Friday would knock them out of the Super Eight race. The USA has yet to defeat the Netherlands in three previous T20I meetings, which adds to the challenge.

Although the USA put up a tough fight against New Zealand in a warm-up match, injuries have severely affected their campaign. Fast bowler Ali Khan is nursing a groin injury, and Jasdeep Singh has been ruled out with a shoulder problem. Former Pakistan pacer Ehsan Adil has replaced Singh, though Adil struggled in his debut match, conceding 39 runs in three overs. Additionally, there are concerns over Shubham Ranjane's fitness, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The USA has been unsettled by their opening partnership choices, with Saiteja Mukkamalla dropped after a disappointing performance against India, despite being their highest run-scorer in the lead-up to the tournament and scoring 50 off 31 balls in a warm-up against New Zealand. In contrast, the Netherlands enters the game with confidence after a dominant win over Namibia, powered by Bas de Leede's all-round performance. Their deep batting line-up and versatile bowling options make them a formidable side, and their familiarity with Chennai's conditions from training at the Chennai Super Kings Academy only boosts their chances.

USA vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Chepauk Stadium pitch report New Zealand coach Rob Walter referred to the Chepauk pitch as "docile" following a dominant chase by openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who successfully chased down 175 in just 15.2 overs against the UAE. A graphic shown on the host broadcast on Tuesday revealed that the average turn at Chepauk has been the lowest compared to the other six venues in the T20 World Cup. Thursday's match will be the first night game at Chepauk in this tournament, as both the Afghanistan vs New Zealand and New Zealand vs UAE matches started earlier at 11am and 3pm, respectively. Dew is expected to play a significant role in this game, similar to its impact during IPL 2025.

T20 World Cup 2026 USA vs NED: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai This will be the first time that USA and Netherlands will take each other on in T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Most recent T20I match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, was Match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and UAE. UAE, batting first, posted a total of 173/6. In reply, the Kiwis created a world record, winning the tie by 10 wickets with Seifert and Allen putting up the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history (175*)