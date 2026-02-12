Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy relishes T20 World Cup debut after breakthrough year

Jacob Duffy is relishing his first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at 31, capping a breakthrough year that has redefined his career. The New Zealand paceman claimed 81 wickets in 2025, surpassing a long-standing national record previously held by Sir Richard Hadlee, and has carried that form into the 2026 tournament with key strikes against Afghanistan and the UAE.

Having debuted at 26 with a Player of the Match performance against Pakistan, Duffy’s rise has been built on perseverance.

“There were so many times I wished I was in the team and I wasn’t,” he said.

“I have done a lot of A tours and when I finally got a consistent run of games, that was the most important thing.

"I’d had a series or a game here and there over the years but to play regularly and be comfortable at that level and prove to yourself you belong at that level is pretty huge.

"I have 10 or 12 years of experience to call upon and that has served me well. I know my game so well, I know my tactics, my action. I had all those experiences to call upon when push came to shove in those high pressure moments in international cricket.

“It’s not always nice sitting on the sidelines not getting those games but those experiences helped me when I did get there.

“A big part of it is proving to yourself you are good enough. A lot of sportspeople talk about imposter syndrome, and not quite knowing if you are good enough.

"To prove time and again that you are, not necessarily to dominate, but to have meaningful impact for New Zealand and hold your own in different formats is a great feeling.”

From Backyard Battles to Global Dreams

Born in Lumsden, Duffy honed his craft bowling to his older brothers on a backyard pitch made of Kakanui clay. Soon to become a father, he balances personal milestones with professional ambition, including a maiden IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli.

Black Caps Bond and World Cup Ambition

Duffy credits New Zealand’s tight-knit pace unit for his continued growth.

“One of our greatest strengths is that we all get along so well,” he said. We feed off each other pretty well and we all have different attributes. We are all good mates, we are all helping each other out and having a good time doing it. I am very grateful for their companionship."

Reflecting on past tournaments, he added: "World Cups are pretty special things and these are the pinnacles you work towards through your career. It’s very exciting to be part of it.