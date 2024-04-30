T20 World Cup: Pacer Jofra Archer returns, Jos Buttler to lead England

Fit-again pacer Jofra Archer expectedly returned after a one-year injury-forced hiatus, while rookie all-rounder Tom Hartley also made the cut in the 15-member preliminary T20 World Cup squad announced by defending champions England here on Tuesday.

Archer last played for England in a T20 International series against Bangladesh in March last year. The 29-year-old was England's leading wicket-taker in that series with four scalps from three matches at an economy of 6.63.

But since then, Archer has been forced to sit on the sidelines because of the recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

"Jofra Archer has recovered from his right elbow injury and is named in the squad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its media release.

England will be led by Jos Buttler, who had guided them to the title in Australia in 2022.

From January this year, Archer has been working intensely on his return including Sussex's pre-season camps in Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru, besides appearing in a handful of club matches at Barbados.



Archer pulled out of this year's IPL from the Mumbai Indians' squad after he suffered another injury setback in November 2023, but he surprised everyone by turning up to play a match for his school team in Barbados, since they were on the verge of being relegated.

The ECB was not aware when Archer answered the SOS call and went on to play the game in December.

The 24-year-old Hartley is the sole uncapped player in the squad. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has appeared in 82 T20 games 68 wickets at average of little over 26. His economy rate is a decent 7.85.

Meanwhile, Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Moeen Ali (CSK), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (RR), Phil Salt (KKR), Will Jacks, Reece Topley (both RCB), will return home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan from May 22.

It means that these players will miss the final stages of the IPL 2024.

"The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of England's opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Wednesday, June 4," added the ECB.

England squad



===========



Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.