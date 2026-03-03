T20 World Cup: Santner backs NZ to challenge 'balanced' South Africa side

After the disappointment of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage, New Zealand have bounced back impressively in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Black Caps now face a high-stakes semi-final clash against South Africa in Kolkata on March 4, just two wins away from claiming their first T20 World Cup title.

Santner Backing Team Belief and Adaptability

Skipper Mitchell Santner expressed confidence in his side’s ability to rise to the occasion during the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st semi-final clash against South Africa. “I think it's whether you want to call it the underdogs or not. I think for us, it's everyone's goal throughout the tournament to get to the stage. We're here now and we back ourselves, you know, in one-off games against most teams, to be able to adapt as quickly as we can to what's in front of us,” he said.

A History of Near Misses for Both Sides Both South Africa and New Zealand have shown consistent excellence in recent ICC Men’s events but have often fallen just short of lifting the trophy. New Zealand reached the final in 2021 but lost to Australia, while South Africa endured heartbreak in the 2024 final against India. ALSO READ: T20 WC: SA skipper Aiden Markram vary of unfamiliar Kolkata conditions “I guess it's you look it's probably two teams that have been in and around it for a long time. I guess we know the heartbreak of South Africa two years ago. I think again they're playing some very good cricket as they've shown throughout this tournament,” Santner noted.

Prepared to challenge the unbeaten Proteas South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament, including a commanding seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the group stage. Santner, however, insists the Black Caps are ready to put pressure on their formidable opponents. “I guess the only unbeaten team you know we've been playing some some decent cricket as well,” said the New Zealand captain. The semi-final’s outcome could ultimately hinge on which team reads conditions better in Kolkata, Santner emphasized. “It's I guess whoever turns up on the day tomorrow. Whoever, you know, assesses conditions the best they can. We know South Africa are going to be a threat, as they've shown, and we're just going to go out there and try, you know, to put some pressure on them at different stages of the game. And, they're going to do the same to us.”