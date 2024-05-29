Watch: Star Sports' One India campaign for T20 World Cup featuring Pant

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is the heart and soul of the new campaign by Star Sports India, the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India.

He details his journey from being bedridden after a near-death experience in a car accident to rising again and facing the world by getting elected in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies.

Pant in the promo says, "From that day (his accident) till today, I have longed for something. My heart still skips a beat whenever I think about it. Though I have stood up on my feet, I still have to stand up for my team."



Post this Shankar Mahadevan fills the backdrop with a rendition of the famous patriotic song 'Vande Mataram'. The campaign seeks to unite the nation as 'One India'.



India in the USA

The Indian cricket team including Pant have already reached New York in the United States where they will play all their league-stage matches including the chartbuster India-Pakistan clash.



India will play Pakistan, Ireland and the hosts US at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York while they will face Canada at the Central Broward Park in Florida in their last league stage match. The matches from the next stage i.e. Super 8 will be held in the West Indies, the co-host of the tournament.