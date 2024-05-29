T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up games full schedule, timing (IST) live streaming

Moreover, Indian cricket team will play their only warm-up match against Bangladesh Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 1 at 8 PM IST.
|T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule, Match timing (IST)
|Date
|Matches
|Venues
|Timing (IST)
|May 29, Wednesday
|Afghanistan vs Oman
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|10:30 PM
|May 30, Thursday
|Scotland vs Uganda
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|8 PM
|Nepal vs United States
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|9 PM
|May 31, Friday
|Namibia vs Papua New Guinea
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|12:30 AM
|Netherlands vs Canada
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|1 AM
|West Indies vs Australia
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|4:30 AM
|Ireland vs Sri Lanka
|Central Broward Regional Part Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|8 PM
|Scotland vs Afghanistan
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|8 PM
|June 1, Saturday
|India vs Bangladesh
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|8 PM
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches result
|Date
|Matches
|Venues
|Result
|May 27, Monday
|Canada vs Nepal
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Canada won by 63 runs
|May 28, Tuesday
|Papua New Guinea vs Oman
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Oman won by 3 wickets
|Uganda vs Namibia
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Namibia won by 5 wickets
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|Central Broward Regional Part Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
|Abandoned
|Bangladesh vs United States
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Match abandoned
|May 29, Wednesday
|Namibia vs Australia
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|Australia won by 7 wickets
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live telecast and streaming
IND vs BAN warm-up match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 1, 2024 in New York.
At what time will India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
IND vs BAN warm-up match will begin at 8 PM IST on June 1, 2024. It will be a day game as it will start at 10:30 AM in New York.
Which TV channels will live telecast T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?
Star Sports will only live telecast India vs Bangladesh warm-up ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India.
How to watch the live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches in India?
Disney+Hotstar will live stream only India vs Bangladesh practice game ahead of ICC T20 World Cup matches in India.