West Indies vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in a high-stakes Group C encounter today. Victory would seal a Super 8s spot for West Indies, while Nepal need a must-win result to keep their campaign alive.

West Indies arrive with momentum after convincing wins against Scotland and England, performances that showcased their batting depth and the effectiveness of their spin attack. The Caribbean side have combined aggression with composure, successfully defending totals and controlling games through the middle overs, making them one of the most balanced teams in the group so far.

Nepal’s journey has been more turbulent. They came agonisingly close to defeating England in a spirited chase but failed to maintain that level against Italy, suffering a heavy loss that has increased the pressure on this encounter. Their batting has shown promise in patches, yet a lack of sustained partnerships and inconsistent bowling have held them back. Check all the live updates of the West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here The Wankhede surface has offered some assistance to spinners and, with this being an early start, pacers could also find movement upfront. Nepal will need early breakthroughs and improved execution, while West Indies will look to maintain their unbeaten run and edge closer to the Super 8s.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

