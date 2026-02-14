Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has commented on the conversation about whether the Indian players will be shaking hands with the Pakistan team or not during the pre match press conference for the highly aniticpated T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15 between the two arch rivals.  The skipper remained tight lipped on the matter and told the media to 'wait for 24 hours' before they could actualy get the answer to the question.    Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.  Talking about the rivalry and the match at hand, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the India vs Pakistan is more about the occassion despite the fact thet his side will take this match as just another game in the tournament.   "It is more about occasion. You can say that it is just another game but isn’t." Surya said about the match.    (More to follow) 

Topics : Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

