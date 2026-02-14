Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has commented on the conversation about whether the Indian players will be shaking hands with the Pakistan team or not during the pre match press conference for the highly aniticpated T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15 between the two arch rivals. The skipper remained tight lipped on the matter and told the media to 'wait for 24 hours' before they could actualy get the answer to the question.
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:55 PM IST