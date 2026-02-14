Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match
Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has commented on the conversation about whether the Indian players will be shaking hands with the Pakistan team or not during the pre match press conference for the highly aniticpated T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15 between the two arch rivals.  The skipper remained tight lipped on the matter and told the media to 'wait for 24 hours' before they could actualy get the answer to the question. 
ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek fit to play in Colombo, says Suryakumar
  Pakistan also non-committal over handshake talks  Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.  Talking about the rivalry and the match at hand, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the India vs Pakistan is more about the occassion despite the fact thet his side will take this match as just another game in the tournament.   "It is more about occasion. You can say that it is just another game but isn’t." Surya said about the match.  Fitness update on Abhishek Sharma  Surya also provided a positive update ahead of the high stakes clash as he confirmed that Abhishek Sharma will be back for the important match after missing out on the match against Namibia in New Delhi due to a stomach infection.  'PAK will have an edge'  Suryakumar Yadav also talked about how Pakistan playing all their games in Sri Lanka will give them a bit of an advantage going into the tie but was confident of his team's abilities to adapt quickly to conditions as well.   “Pakistan is playing good cricket in recent times. They have been here in Sri Lanka from a while now, so they’ll have an edge playing in Sri Lanka (Colombo).” Surya said.     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs SCO pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs South Africa preview, toss time, live streaming

Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

Premium

Delhi gears up for packed screenings of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

USA vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Topics :Suryakumar YadavIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story