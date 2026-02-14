Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has commented on the conversation about whether the Indian players will be shaking hands with the Pakistan team or not during the pre match press conference for the highly aniticpated T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15 between the two arch rivals.The skipper remained tight lipped on the matter and told the media to 'wait for 24 hours' before they could actualy get the answer to the question.Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had the same approach to this question as he too remained non committal on the subject.Talking about the rivalry and the match at hand, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the India vs Pakistan is more about the occassion despite the fact thet his side will take this match as just another game in the tournament."It is more about occasion. You can say that it is just another game but isn’t." Surya said about the match.Surya also provided a positive update ahead of the high stakes clash as he confirmed that Abhishek Sharma will be back for the important match after missing out on the match against Namibia in New Delhi due to a stomach infection.Suryakumar Yadav also talked about how Pakistan playing all their games in Sri Lanka will give them a bit of an advantage going into the tie but was confident of his team's abilities to adapt quickly to conditions as well.“Pakistan is playing good cricket in recent times. They have been here in Sri Lanka from a while now, so they’ll have an edge playing in Sri Lanka (Colombo).” Surya said.