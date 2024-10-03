Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Women's T20 WC: ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.

New Zealand women's cricket team
New Zealand women's cricket team | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Sharjah
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans.

This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere.

ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw said: "We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative.

Over 60 players have already opted in for the social media protection service.

South Africa's Sinalo Jafta said: There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory -- and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

"That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised, she added.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

