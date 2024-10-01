Women's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies full schedule, live time, streaming





The third most successful team in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, West Indies, shocked the world when they beat Australia in the 2016 edition finals to become only the third team to lift the coveted title after England and Australia. The four-time semifinalists will hope to secure their second title when they take on South Africa on Friday, October 4, to kick off their 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai. Veteran Hayley Matthews will be seen leading her side, with Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor assisting her in the field. West Indies, with a winning percentage of 58.82 in ICC Women's T20 World Cups, are at number four on this list behind Australia (80.60), England (75), and New Zealand (66.66).

West Indies full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies full fixtures Date Match Time Venue October 4, Friday South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai October 6, Sunday West Indies vs Scotland 19:30 Dubai October 10, Thursday Bangladesh vs West Indies 19:30 Sharjah October 15, Tuesday England vs West Indies 19:30 Dubai

West Indies have been drawn in Group B alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, England, and debutant Scotland.

West Indies previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Editions Position 2009 Group Stage 2010 Semifinals 2012 Semifinals 2014 Semifinals 2016 Champions 2018 Semifinals 2020 Group Stage 2023 Group Stage

West Indies squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph

