Women's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies full schedule, live time, streaming

West Indies have been drawn in Group B alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, England, and debutant Scotland.

West Indies women's cricket team
West Indies women's cricket team
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
The third most successful team in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history, West Indies, shocked the world when they beat Australia in the 2016 edition finals to become only the third team to lift the coveted title after England and Australia. The four-time semifinalists will hope to secure their second title when they take on South Africa on Friday, October 4, to kick off their 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai.

Veteran Hayley Matthews will be seen leading her side, with Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor assisting her in the field. West Indies, with a winning percentage of 58.82 in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups, are at number four on this list behind Australia (80.60), England (75), and New Zealand (66.66).
 
West Indies full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
 

West Indies full fixtures
Date Match Time Venue
October 4, Friday South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai
October 6, Sunday West Indies vs Scotland 19:30 Dubai
October 10, Thursday Bangladesh vs West Indies 19:30 Sharjah
October 15, Tuesday England vs West Indies 19:30 Dubai
 
West Indies with an easy group draw
 
Check ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
 
West Indies previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Editions Position
2009 Group Stage
2010 Semifinals
2012 Semifinals
2014 Semifinals
2016 Champions
2018 Semifinals
2020 Group Stage
2023 Group Stage
 
West Indies squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of West Indies

When will the West Indies play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
 
West Indies will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa on Friday, October 4.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of West Indies matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of West Indies matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
 
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of West Indies will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

