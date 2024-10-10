Latham looks forward to giving own spin to Kiwi brand of cricket vs India

Newly-appointed New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham says he is looking forward to his progression from a "caretaker" to a full-time leader of the side that will allow him to put his "own spin on things" starting with the tour of India this week. Latham, who has captained the Black Caps Test side in nine previous matches, took over as full time captain from Tim Southee, who stepped down last week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He will lead a 15-strong squad, including Southee, to India on Friday for the three-match series starting October 16. "It's obviously a special feeling to be named full-time captain. It's massive honour and a huge privilege. I think in the past, it's always been a little bit of a caretaker role...But I guess, it's a different situation where I would be able to put a little bit of my own spin on things and what that looks like," the 32-year-old Latham said in a short video posted by New zealand Cricket.

"I am not 100 per cent sure yet but hopefully we will see where it does look a little bit different. As a Test team, in the past, we have a done huge amount of good things. We have been successful playing a brand of cricket that is true to us as Kiwis," he added.

"It's obviously a great group, a bunch of leaders, a bunch of older guys, and also some amazing talent coming through. So it's certainly an exciting time and yeah, it will be a great challenge."



The series against India will begin in Bengaluru, followed by games in Pune and Mumbai.

Gary Stead will lead the Kiwis' coaching staff, alongside batting coach Luke Ronchi and bowling coach Jacob Oram. Sri Lankan spin great Rangana Herath will continue his role as spin-coach for the series.

Former captain and star batter Kane Williamson will be joining the team later due to a groin strain. He will require some rehabilitation before linking up with the squad.