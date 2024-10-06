Women's T20 World Cup 2024: WI-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

The 2016 champions, West Indies, after losing their opening game in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against South Africa by 10 wickets, will look to get their campaign back on track when they take the field against Scotland on Sunday, October 6, in Sharjah. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, the debutant team in the tournament, Scotland, also lost their opening game against hosts Bangladesh by 16 runs and will aim to secure their first win in the history of this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.



West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Playing 11:

West Indies Women Playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews (Captain), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (Wicketkeeper), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Scotland Women Playing 11 (probable): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (Wicketkeeper), Kathryn Bryce (Captain), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell



West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

The Group B clash in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between West Indies and Scotland will be the first time these two teams will face each other.

Total Matches: 0

WI-W Won: 0

SCO-W Won: 0

No Result: 0

West Indies-W and Scotland-W full squads:

West Indies-W squad: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain, Wicketkeeper), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Scotland-W squad: Kathryn Bryce (Captain), Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match take place?



The West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 6.

At what time will the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match live toss take place on October 6?



The live toss for the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match on October 6 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between West Indies-W and Scotland-W in the T20 World Cup start on October 6?



The West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match on October 6 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match in India?



The live telecast for the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match in India?



The live streaming of the West Indies-W vs Scotland-W T20 World Cup match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.