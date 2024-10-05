ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Group B standings, top batters and bowlers





In the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE, all teams have already begun to stake their claim for a place in the semifinals. The ten participating teams have been divided into two groups of five, with the top two teams from each group securing their place in the semifinals. The five teams drafted into Group B are England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, and debutant Scotland. As of Friday, Group B has completed two matches. Hosts Bangladesh, with their comprehensive win over Scotland in the opening fixture, are sitting at the top of the group’s points table, while South Africa, after their dominant 10-wicket win over 2016 champions West Indies, are in second place. West Indies and Scotland are fourth and fifth, respectively, after losing their opening games. The inaugural champions, England, will begin their campaign on Saturday.

Group B points table



Group B Standings Rank Team M W L N/R Points 1 BAN 1 1 0 0 2 2 RSA 1 1 0 0 2 3 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 4 WI 1 0 1 0 0 5 SCO 1 0 1 0 0

Group B top scorers



South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, with her unbeaten 59 against West Indies, is at the top of the batters' list, with her opening partner, Tazmin Brits, securing the second spot for now.



Group B top scorers list



Group B top scorers Rank Player Team M R Average 1 L Wolvarrdt RSA 1 59 59 2 T Brits RSA 1 57 57 3 S Bryce SCO 1 49 49 4 S Taylor WI 1 44 44 5 S Mostary BAN 1 36 36

Group B top wicket-takers



South Africa also leads the bowlers' list with spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba at the top.



Group B top wicket-takers list

