Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: IND, PAK, SL rankings in Group A

In Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand are at the top of the points table with two points after winning the match against India on Friday. Australia women's team also started their World Cup campaign with a win and but they are at the second spot due to their inferior net run-rate (1.908) as compared to the White Ferns (2.900).





India would Meanwhile, India's hopes for a maiden ICC Trophy was largely dented after the women's team suffered a huge defeat against the New Zealand. India's net runrate is (-)2.900 and Harmanpreet Kaur's team needs to win their remaining three matches in order to finish as top two teams in Group A.India would replace Pakistan at the third spot on ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings if they win the match against Women in Green today with huge margin. A defeat could certainly end Harmanpreet Kaur's team chances for qualifying for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Pakistan would give a tough fight to New Zealand and Australia for a top two spot in Group A, if they beat India today Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Check India women vs Pakistan women full scorecard here Notably, the top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semifinal, which is scheduled to take place on October 17 and October 18.

Women's T20 World Cup Points Table GROUP A Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points NRR New Zealand Women 1 1 0 0 2 2.9 Australia Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.908 Pakistan Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.55 Sri Lanka Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.667 India Women 1 0 1 0 0 -2.9

Top five highest run-getter in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024



In Group A, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, with her half-century against India, is leading the top scorers' list.

More From This Section

Group A top scorers Rank Player Team M R Average 1 S Devine NZ 1 57 57 2 G Plimmer NZ 1 34 34 3 F Sana PAK 1 30 30 4 S Bates NZ 1 27 27 5 N Dar PAK 1 23 23



Top five highest wicket-taker in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup



New Zealand's Rosemary Mair, with her 4-wicket spell against India, is leading the top wicket-takers' chart in Group A.



Group A top wicket-takers list



