Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: IND, PAK, SL rankings in Group A

In Group A, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fighting to finish as the top two teams to book their place in the semifinal. Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 key stats here

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A leaderboard
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A leaderboard
Anish Kumar Gwalior
Oct 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
In Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand are at the top of the points table with two points after winning the match against India on Friday. Australia women's team also started their World Cup campaign with a win and but they are at the second spot due to their inferior net run-rate (1.908) as compared to the White Ferns (2.900).

Meanwhile, India's hopes for a maiden ICC Trophy was largely dented after the women's team suffered a huge defeat against the New Zealand. India's net runrate is (-)2.900 and Harmanpreet Kaur's team needs to win their remaining three matches in order to finish as top two teams in Group A.

India would replace Pakistan at the third spot on ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings if they win the match against Women in Green today with huge margin. A defeat could certainly end Harmanpreet Kaur's team chances for qualifying for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Pakistan would give a tough fight to New Zealand and Australia for a top two spot in Group A, if they beat India today

Notably, the top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semifinal, which is scheduled to take place on October 17 and October 18.

Check India women vs Pakistan women full scorecard here


Women's T20 World Cup Points Table
GROUP A
Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points NRR
New Zealand Women 1 1 0 0 2 2.9
Australia Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.908
Pakistan Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.55
Sri Lanka Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.667
India Women 1 0 1 0 0 -2.9


Top five highest run-getter in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
 
In Group A, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, with her half-century against India, is leading the top scorers' list.
 

Group A top scorers
Rank Player Team M R Average
1 S Devine NZ 1 57 57
2 G Plimmer NZ 1 34 34
3 F Sana PAK 1 30 30
4 S Bates NZ 1 27 27
5 N Dar PAK 1 23 23

Top five highest wicket-taker in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 
 
New Zealand's Rosemary Mair, with her 4-wicket spell against India, is leading the top wicket-takers' chart in Group A.
 
Group A top wicket-takers list

 
Group A top wicket-takers
Rank Player Team M W Average
1 R Mair NZ 1 4 4.75
2 L Tahuhu NZ 1 3 5
3 Sadia Iqbal PAK 1 3 5.67
4 C Athapaththy SL 1 3 6
5 S Kumari SL 1 3 6.33
 


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

