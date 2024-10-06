Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: IND, PAK, SL rankings in Group A

In Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand are at the top of the points table with two points after winning the match against India on Friday. Australia women's team also started their World Cup campaign with a win and but they are at the second spot due to their inferior net run-rate (1.908) as compared to the White Ferns (2.900).
Meanwhile, India's hopes for a maiden ICC Trophy was largely dented after the women's team suffered a huge defeat against the New Zealand. India's net runrate is (-)2.900 and Harmanpreet Kaur's team needs to win their remaining three matches in order to finish as top two teams in Group A.
India would replace Pakistan at the third spot on ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings if they win the match against Women in Green today with huge margin. A defeat could certainly end Harmanpreet Kaur's team chances for qualifying for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Pakistan would give a tough fight to New Zealand and Australia for a top two spot in Group A, if they beat India today