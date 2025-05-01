Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Body blow for RR, pacer Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury

Body blow for RR, pacer Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury

RR current skipper Riyan Parag confirmed that the bowler was injured after the toss against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur tonight.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to a finger fracture. Despite the injury, Sharma showed incredible resilience by continuing to bowl in his most recent match. RR current skipper Riyan Parag confirmed that the bowler was injured after the toss against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur tonight. 
 
The franchise has expressed their support, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery. "The team management is working on securing a suitable replacement, with an official announcement to be made soon," Rajasthan Royals mentioned in an official statement.
First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

