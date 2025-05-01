IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell ruled out for the season with finger fracture

Punjab Kings have been hit hard with the news that star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Team captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed Maxwell’s injury during the toss ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 30, revealing that the Australian cricketer had sustained a fractured finger. Following this revelation, speculation about Maxwell missing the rest of the tournament turned out to be true. Disappointing season for Maxwell

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Batters have adapted to Pathirana - CSK bowling coach Simons Maxwell, who was acquired by PBKS at the auction for ₹4.2 crore, failed to make a significant impact before his injury. The 36-year-old struggled with the bat throughout the tournament, managing just 48 runs across six innings. His batting average stood at a disappointing 8, with a strike rate of only 97.95.

Despite his exit, the franchise has not announced a replacement for Maxwell as yet. A brief statement from Punjab Kings on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the news: "Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery."

On a brighter note, PBKS secured a crucial victory over Chennai Super Kings by successfully chasing down a target of 191. This win propelled them to second place on the points table. Their next fixture is scheduled for May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings Updated Squad for IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash.

Despite his batting woes, Maxwell provided some value with the ball. In the six matches he played, he bowled a total of 13 overs, claiming four wickets at an average of 27.5 and a strike rate of 19.5. He conceded approximately 110 runs but managed to break important partnerships on a few occasions.