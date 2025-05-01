Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team's win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here.

Shreyas Iyer
Chennai: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 Lakh," an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday. 

Skipper Shreyas made an excellent fifty to support Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Shreyas (72, 41b, 5x4 4x6) and opener Prabhsimran Singh (54, 36b, 5x4, 3x6) were the main run-makers for PBKS as they overhauled the 191-run target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Sam Curran's 88 helped hosts CSK reach a competitive 190 all out despite Chahal taking four wickets including a hat-trick (4/32). 

Curran (88, 47b, 9x4, 4x6) found good support from Dewald Brevis (32, 26b, 2x4, 1x6).

For PBKS, leg-spinner Chahal was the was the most successful bowler as pacer Marco Jansen too chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings: 190 all out in 20 overs (Sam Curran 88, Dewald Brevis 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/32, Marco Jansen 2/30) lost to Punjab Kings: 194/6 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 72, Prabhsimran Singh 54; Matheesha Pathirana 2/45, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) by 4 wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

