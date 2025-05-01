Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Virat Kohli nears unprecedented milestone against CSK at home

Kohli is just one six away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, further underlining his evolution as a dynamic power-hitter in recent years.

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli is once again in sensational form during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Enjoying yet another purple patch, the iconic batter has already amassed 443 runs in 10 matches, striking at an impressive rate of over 130. With consistent performances and a string of fifties under his belt, Kohli has firmly placed himself back in the race for the Orange Cap.  Kohli set to become 1st ever player to reach this milestone
 
Kohli, renowned for rewriting record books throughout his illustrious career, is now on the brink of achieving yet another unprecedented milestone. As RCB prepares to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3, the stage is set for what could be a landmark evening in IPL history. 
 
Already the highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League, Kohli now stands just 53 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter to reach the 8,500-run mark in the tournament. No other player has come close to this monumental figure. Given Kohli’s current form and hunger for runs, it seems highly probable that he will cross the milestone in the upcoming clash against CSK.
 
The fixture holds emotional significance as well. With MS Dhoni’s CSK now officially out of playoff contention, this match could mark the final chapter of the legendary Kohli vs Dhoni rivalry on the IPL stage — a showdown that has thrilled fans for over a decade.  Kohli 1 big hit away from another feat
 
Beyond the run tally, Kohli is also on the verge of another personal landmark. He is just one six away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, further underlining his evolution as a dynamic power-hitter in recent years.

The upcoming RCB vs CSK clash promises to be more than just another league fixture — it’s a celebration of two greats of the game possibly sharing the field for one last time. With Kohli chasing history and RCB pushing to cement their top spot in the points table, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy.
 
Whether it's a historic innings from Kohli or a final flourish from Dhoni, one thing is certain: this will be a match for the ages.
First Published: May 01 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

