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Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for GT and KKR here

GT will have the chance to reclaim the top spot in the table and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs if they manage to secure a win over KKR

GT and KKR qualification scenario
GT and KKR qualification scenario
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:01 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
GT will have the chance to reclaim the top spot in the table and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs if they manage to secure a win over KKR.
 
On the other hand, KKR will need two points from the game to keep their season alive.
 
Now let’s take a look at how the qualification scenario for both teams looks.  IPL 2026 Match 60, KKR vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

Gujarat Titans playoffs qualification scenario

GT are currently second in the table with 16 points from 12 games. They have already surpassed the maximum points possible for four teams, i.e., MI, LSG, DC and KKR. If they manage to beat KKR today, they will reach 18 points, taking them above the maximum points limit of PBKS and CSK and also making them the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
 
However, if they fail to win against KKR, they can still make it to the playoffs without depending on other results if they beat CSK in their last game.

Kolkata Knight Riders playoffs qualification scenario

KKR’s situation in the IPL 2026 playoff race is very tricky. They are currently eighth in the table with just nine points from 12 matches. Even if they win all their remaining games, they can reach only 15 points.
 
They will need PBKS and CSK to lose all their remaining games and RR to lose at least two more matches to finish in the top four.
 
However, if they lose to GT today, their season will be almost over if either PBKS, CSK or RR wins their next game or DC go on to win all their remaining games.
 
IPL 2026 points table:
 
Team Matches Wins Losses Ties No Result Points NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 4 0 0 16 1.053
Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.551
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.331
Punjab Kings 12 6 5 0 1 13 0.355
Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082
Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.027
Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.993
Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 6 0 1 9 -0.198
Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.504
Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.701
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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