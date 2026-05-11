Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and DC here

In a crucial clash in terms of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are hosting Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today.

Both teams will take the field with troubles of their own, as PBKS, after starting their season with a seven-game unbeaten run, have dropped three games in a row and will be desperate to overturn their fortunes against DC.

On the other hand, DC, after starting their season with back-to-back wins, have lost seven of their last nine games and are just one loss away from getting eliminated.

IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Now, as the two sides take on each other with hopes of improving their standing in the points table, let’s take a look at their playoff qualification scenarios for IPL 2026. Punjab Kings playoffs qualification scenario PBKS are currently fourth in the points table with 13 points in 10 matches, which means they can still reach 21 points. That will not only be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs but could also ensure a top-two finish. Even if PBKS lose against DC today, they can still finish in the top two if they win their last three games. However, if the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose two or more of their remaining games, they could find themselves in danger of elimination.