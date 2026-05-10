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Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for CSK, RCB and MI here

While RCB are eyeing the top spot in the standings, both MI and LSG are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

IPL 2026 playoffs scenario
IPL 2026 playoffs scenario
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 7:43 PM IST
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With the IPL 2026 league stage entering its business end, Sunday’s double-header witnessed some decisive moments in the playoff race. The Lucknow Super Giants officially crash out of the playoff race after suffering defeat against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 
With the victory, CSK climbed to fifth place in the points table with 12 points, drawing level with fourth-placed RCB and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals.
  Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) still to feature today, RCB are eyeing the top spot in the standings, and MI battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.
 
Qualification scenarios for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
 
CSK are now fifth on the points table with 12 points from 11 matches. With a win over LSG, the five-time champions significantly strengthened their playoff chances heading into the final phase of the season.
 
CSK likely need at least two wins from their final three fixtures to reach the 16-point mark, which is generally considered safe for qualification..
 
Qualification scenarios for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
 
LSG are currently bottom of the standings with only six points from 10 games and failed to keep their qualification hopes mathematically alive after the defeat vs CSK 
 
Qualification scenarios for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
 
Defending champions RCB are in a strong position with 12 points and have the opportunity to climb to the top of the table if they defeat Mumbai Indians tonight. They could still take their tally to 20 points if they win their remaining games which will be more than enough for a top 4 spot.
 
The Bengaluru-based side will probably require at least two victories from their remaining four league matches to secure a playoff berth.
 
Qualification scenarios for Mumbai Indians (MI)
 
Mumbai Indians find themselves in a do-or-die situation with just six points from 10 matches. The five-time champions cannot afford many more slip-ups if they want to remain in the playoff hunt.
 
A win against RCB would keep their season alive and give them a chance to build momentum late in the tournament. However, a defeat could leave MI on the brink of elimination with very little to no room left for recovery in the remaining league games. 
IPL 2026 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737
2 GT 11 7 4 0 14 -0.147
3 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 0.571
4 RCB 10 6 4 0 12 1.234
5 CSK 11 7 5 0 12 0.51
6 RR 10 5 5 0 12 0.151
7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649
10 LSG 11 3 8 0 6 -0.934
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 10 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

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