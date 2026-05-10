Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for CSK, RCB and MI here
While RCB are eyeing the top spot in the standings, both MI and LSG are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.
While RCB are eyeing the top spot in the standings, both MI and LSG are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.
|IPL 2026 points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|SRH
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|2
|GT
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|-0.147
|3
|PBKS
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.571
|4
|RCB
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|1.234
|5
|CSK
|11
|7
|5
|0
|12
|0.51
|6
|RR
|10
|5
|5
|0
|12
|0.151
|7
|KKR
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8
|DC
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9
|MI
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.649
|10
|LSG
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.934
First Published: May 10 2026 | 7:14 PM IST