Did CSK's MS Dhoni obsession cost them the IPL 2025 playoff spot?

There was a time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when fans used to say that every other IPL team played against each other only to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. And that was not just because of CSK’s massive fan base, but because they used to back it up with results. From the inaugural season in 2008 to 2015, CSK qualified for the playoffs on all eight occasions, played six finals, and won the trophy twice. They were then banned for two years and missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons. They returned in 2018 and immediately won the trophy, and once again qualified for the final in 2019.

Then came the surprising season of IPL 2020, which saw the Chennai-based franchise missing out on a playoff spot for the first time ever. But being the kind of team CSK were, they came back strong and won the 2021 season. The pattern continued again as they missed the IPL 2022 playoffs but once again made a comeback by winning IPL 2023.

In 2024, they lost the playoff spot by a whisker as they lost their last league game against RCB and finished fifth. However, fans were hopeful for yet another turnaround, but things went exactly the opposite way as CSK became the first team in IPL 2025 to be eliminated from the playoff race. For the first time ever, they missed out on a playoff spot in consecutive seasons.

There are many reasons behind CSK’s decline in form—mainly their dependency on an orthodox playstyle and lack of depth in the bowling department. But the biggest of all is their over-dependency on MS Dhoni. How could banking on a legend like MS Dhoni cost CSK? Let’s take a look.

The age factor finally catching up

When we talk about legends—not just of the IPL, but of cricket in general—MS Dhoni’s name will always be among the foremost. There is no denying the stature of the man in the sport and the impact he brings. But when the age factor catches up, there isn’t much one can do.

Despite CSK’s triumphant run in IPL 2023, Dhoni failed to deliver with the bat. In eight innings that season, he could only amass 104 runs, with a best score of 32 not out. That was the first sign that the legend was losing his mojo. But the real trouble started in 2024 when Dhoni played the whole season with a knee injury that restricted his efficiency. He assumed a new role and came out to bat for just one or two overs. Although he played good cameos in the limited balls he faced, it was clear that the effects of age were finally catching up.

He scored 161 runs in IPL 2024 and has only 151 runs to his name in IPL 2025, which proves that he no longer has the impact with the bat that he once had.

Compromising the team’s depth

Fast forward to IPL 2025, CSK retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player to keep the legend around for at least one more season. This meant CSK had the wicketkeeper-batter spot filled with Dhoni. But since Dhoni is still not medically fit to bat for a prolonged time, he continued the pattern he started in IPL 2024—coming out to bat in the dying minutes when the match was already out of reach. These cameos became more about entertainment than match-winning efforts.

On top of that, it compromised CSK’s team depth, as they had to either go with one less batter or one less bowler. With their top order being out of form, this brought extra pressure on the team, which kept losing games.

Lack of responsibility from other players

Dhoni in IPL 2025 is not doing anything different from what he did in the previous two seasons, but this time the issue is that their top and middle order are out of form. The batters took the game so deep that even Dhoni’s fiery cameos could not save the team. While the spotlight fell on Dhoni’s shortcomings as a finisher, the blame falls equally on the other players of the team, who kept leaving too many runs for the final overs, making the game all but over before Dhoni could wield his magic.

Time to part ways

Now, while it is still tough to question Dhoni’s efficiency entirely when the whole team is struggling, the five-time champions must understand that it’s high time they finally let go of their biggest soldier before the IPL 2026 auction—for the greater good—and form a new team around young players who can play prolonged innings while adapting to the new pace of the format.

While Dhoni the leader is someone you can carry for as long as possible—because very few still come close to him in leadership—CSK need to understand that Dhoni the batter is hurting them more, which is not good for the team’s morale or future.