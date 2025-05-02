IPL 2025: GT vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming Despite putting up a strong total of 209/4, thanks to a stellar 84 off 50 balls by Gill—which included five fours and four sixes—and an unbeaten fifty from Jos Buttler, GT couldn’t defend the target. A spectacular century by young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, along with support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, helped Rajasthan chase down the score with ease and register their third win of the tournament. The 51st encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see Gujarat Titans (GT) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. After a tough outing in their last match, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will be keen to return to winning ways. The team suffered a setback against Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Jaipur, losing by eight wickets.Despite putting up a strong total of 209/4, thanks to a stellar 84 off 50 balls by Gill—which included five fours and four sixes—and an unbeaten fifty from Jos Buttler, GT couldn’t defend the target. A spectacular century by young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, along with support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, helped Rajasthan chase down the score with ease and register their third win of the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on a positive note after a victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium. However, their overall campaign hasn’t lived up to expectations. With just three wins and six defeats from nine matches, the Pat Cummins-led side finds itself in a must-win situation. To keep their playoff hopes alive, SRH will need to win all of their remaining five games and rely on other results to go their way for a chance to break into the top four.

As both teams look to solidify their positions in the league, this match promises to be a thrilling contest with playoff implications for both sides.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs SRH IPL 2025

This has been evident throughout the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where some matches have seen batters dominate, comfortably hitting boundaries on batting-friendly tracks. On the other hand, certain pitches have offered assistance to bowlers, making it challenging for batters to score freely, forcing them to rely more on traditional shot-making techniques.

If the surface leans toward being batting-friendly, bowlers will need to maintain disciplined line and length, especially during the powerplay overs, rather than over-experimenting with the new ball. Conversely, a red soil pitch would be a welcome change for bowlers, offering more bounce and carry, unlike the black soil wickets, which tend to keep low and slow.

Another key factor that could influence the match outcome is the presence of dew, especially during the second innings. Dew has consistently affected teams bowling under lights, making it harder to grip the ball and execute plans effectively.

The most recent match in Ahmedabad saw GT take on DC at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as the hosts registered a 7-wicket win in what was a high scoring encounter on the night in IPL 2025.