PBKS' most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025 Players bought at IPL 2025 mega auction Player name IPL salary Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 auction Punjab Kings retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr) Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr) Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-based franchise used Right to Match Card to get the services of Arshdeep Singh, whose new IPL salary will be Rs 18 crore. PBKS also strengthened their spin bowling department as Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal got a new home after being bought for Rs 18 crore.

Under the leadership of new coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the IPL 2025 mega auction on fire by spending Rs 62.7 crore for just three players - Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. While PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, who could be team's next captain, after an intense battle with Delhi Capitals.