PBKS' most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Under the leadership of new coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the IPL 2025 mega auction on fire by spending Rs 62.7 crore for just three players - Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. While PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, who could be team's next captain, after an intense battle with Delhi Capitals.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-based franchise used Right to Match Card to get the services of Arshdeep Singh, whose new IPL salary will be Rs 18 crore. PBKS also strengthened their spin bowling department as Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal got a new home after being bought for Rs 18 crore.
Punjab Kings full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025
Players bought at IPL 2025 mega auction
Player name
IPL salary
Shreyas Iyer
Rs 26.75 crore
Arshdeep Singh
Rs 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal
Rs 18 crore
Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 auction