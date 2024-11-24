IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

All the 10 franchisees are set to spend a total of Rs 641.5 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega auction which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

While Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with maximum purse and 23 slots to make up a squad, Rajasthan Royals have the lowest remaining purse with 19 slots, including 7 Overseas slots, to fill.

Remaining purse of all teams IPL teams Remaining purse Remaining slots Overseas slot Punjab Kings Rs 110.5 CR 23 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 83 CR 21 7 Delhi Capitals Rs 73 CR 21 7 Gujarat Titans Rs 69 CR 20 7 Lucknow Super Giants Rs 69 CR 20 7 Chennai Super Kings Rs 55 CR 20 7 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 51 CR 19 6 Mumbai Indians Rs 45 CR 20 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 45 CR 20 5 Rajasthan Royals Rs 41 CR 19 7

Pant poised for mega payday at IPL auction

Rishabh Pant is set to be the highlight of the IPL mega auction starting Sunday, with his name expected to spark a bidding war reminiscent of his audacious no-look six at Perth. Among the 577 players going under the hammer, Pant seems poised to become the highest-paid player, with franchises gearing up to break the bank for his signature.

10 teams, Rs 641.5 crore, and 204 slots up for grabs

The 10 franchises will collectively wield Rs 641.5 crore, aiming to fill 204 slots. Punjab Kings, with the largest purse of Rs 110.50 crore, are favourites to lead the charge for Pant. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 83 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs 73 crore) are also expected to be serious contenders. Delhi holds a Right to Match (RTM) card, but Pant’s strained ties with the franchise may deter them. Pant’s recent comment, “My retention wasn’t about money for sure,” hints at a reluctant reunion.

Pant’s big question: Breaching the Rs 25 crore mark

Can Pant become the first Indian to surpass Rs 25 crore in an IPL auction? Much depends on how franchises strategise their team composition. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, with only Rs 45 crore each, may not have the budget to pursue him. In contrast, Punjab Kings, under coach Ricky Ponting’s guidance, are reportedly saving their entire purse to secure the star keeper-batter. ALSO READ: Who is Mallika Sagar? The auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah Can Pant become the first Indian to surpass Rs 25 crore in an IPL auction? Much depends on how franchises strategise their team composition. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, with only Rs 45 crore each, may not have the budget to pursue him. In contrast, Punjab Kings, under coach Ricky Ponting’s guidance, are reportedly saving their entire purse to secure the star keeper-batter.

Arshdeep Singh: A surprise contender for big bucks

While Pant is the centre of attention, Arshdeep Singh could also spark a bidding frenzy. With an impressive 96 T20 International wickets across three seasons, the young pacer could command a price north of Rs 20 crore. Punjab Kings may consider using their RTM card for him, but the competition is expected to be fierce.

Fast bowlers in high demand

Fast bowlers, both Indian and overseas, are set to dominate the auction. Batters, on the other hand, may see less excitement, as most marquee Indian players—except for Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul—are already retained. These three are also prime candidates for captaincy roles, with franchises like RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings seeking leaders.

Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami among intriguing options

Ishan Kishan, known for his explosive batting, is another name to watch, though Mumbai Indians may not afford to replicate their previous Rs 15.25 crore bid. Mohammed Shami, currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also enters the auction amid mixed predictions. Pundits like Sanjay Manjrekar suggest a lukewarm response, but Shami's performance could challenge such assumptions.

Pant’s auction could set new benchmarks

As teams scramble to craft the perfect combination, Pant’s name could redefine IPL auction records. Whether he breaches the Rs 25 crore mark or falls short, the two-day event promises to showcase the high-stakes drama that IPL auctions are known for. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of marquee players 2025 Set First Name Surname Country Base Price (INR) M1 Jos Buttler England 2 Cr M1 Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr M1 Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Cr M1 Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr M1 Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr M2 Liam Livingstone England 2 Cr M2 David Miller South Africa 1.5 Cr M2 KL Rahul India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr As teams scramble to craft the perfect combination, Pant’s name could redefine IPL auction records. Whether he breaches the Rs 25 crore mark or falls short, the two-day event promises to showcase the high-stakes drama that IPL auctions are known for. Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction

Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction Player Country Base Price C/UC Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr Capped Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Australia 2 Cr Capped David Warner Australia 2 Cr Capped Mitchell Marsh Australia 2 Cr Capped Glenn Maxwell Australia 2 Cr Capped Marcus Stoinis Australia 2 Cr Capped Josh Hazlewood Australia 2 Cr Capped Adam Zampa Australia 2 Cr Capped Josh Inglis Australia 2 Cr Capped Tim David Australia 2 Cr Capped Spencer Johnson Australia 2 Cr Capped Steve Smith Australia 2 Cr Capped Sean Abbott Australia 2 Cr Capped Jason Behrendorff Australia 1.50 Cr Capped Jhye Richardson Australia 1.50 Cr Capped Daniel Sams Australia 1.50 Cr Capped Riley Meredith Australia 1.50 Cr Capped Lance Morris Australia 1.25 Cr Capped Ashton Agar Australia 1.25 Cr Capped Nathan Ellis Australia 1.25 Cr Capped Aaron Hardie Australia 1.25 Cr Capped Chris Green Australia 1 Cr Capped Alex Carey Australia 1 Cr Capped Ashton Turner Australia 1 Cr Capped Ben McDermott Australia 75 Lakh Capped Josh Philippe Australia 75 Lakh Capped Tanveer Sangha Australia 75 Lakh Capped Matthew Short Australia 75 Lakh Capped William Sutherland Australia 75 Lakh Capped Ben Dwarshuis Australia 75 Lakh Capped Xavier Bartlett Australia 75 Lakh Capped Cooper Connolly Australia 75 Lakh Capped Hilton Cartwright Australia 75 Lakh Capped Michael Neser Australia 75 Lakh Capped Andrew Tye Australia 75 Lakh Capped Joshua Brown Australia 30 Lakh Uncapped Oliver Davies Australia 30 Lakh Uncapped

Check out the full list of capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions

Full list of Indian capped players in IPL 2025 mega auction Player Country Base Price Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr KL Rahul India 2 Cr Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr Devdutt Padikkal India 2 Cr Ravichandaran Ashwin India 2 Cr Venkatesh Iyer India 2 Cr Harshal Patel India 2 Cr Ishan Kishan India 2 Cr Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 2 Cr Avesh Khan India 2 Cr Prasidh Krishna India 2 Cr T. Natarajan India 2 Cr Krunal Pandya India 2 Cr Washington Sundar India 2 Cr Shardul Thakur India 2 Cr Deepak Chahar India 2 Cr Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 2 Cr Mukesh Kumar India 2 Cr Umesh Yadav India 2 Cr Ajinkya Rahane India 1.50 Cr Nitish Rana India 1.50 Cr Akash Deep India 1 Cr Tushar Deshpande India 1 Cr Jitesh Sharma India 1 Cr Rahul Chahar India 1 Cr Mayank Agarawal India 1 Cr Shahbaz Ahamad India 1 Cr Jaydev Unadkat India 1 Cr Krishnappa Gowtham India 1 Cr Rahul Tripathi India 75 Lakh Prithvi Shaw India 75 Lakh K.S Bharat India 75 Lakh Manish Pandey India 75 Lakh Deepak Hooda India 75 Lakh R. Sai Kishore India 75 Lakh Umran Malik India 75 Lakh Ishant Sharma India 75 Lakh Jayant Yadav India 75 Lakh Kuldeep Sen India 75 Lakh Sarfaraz Khan India 75 Lakh Shivam Mavi India 75 Lakh Navdeep Saini India 75 Lakh Chetan Sakariya India 75 Lakh Sandeep Warrier India 75 Lakh