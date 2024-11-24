IPL 2025 mega auction: Pant becomes costliest player with Rs 27 crore bid

Generational talent Rishabh Pant made IPL history as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured him for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday . The flamboyant southpaw pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in the tournament's history, as teams went all out for marquee Indian players. Iyer and Pant reap rewards of auction availability Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title earlier this year, also saw fierce bidding. Punjab Kings (PBKS) splashed Rs 26.75 crore to secure him, making him the most expensive player momentarily before Pant overtook him by a mere Rs 25 lakh. Both players entered the auction after parting ways with their previous franchises, citing differences.

LSG beats Delhi Capitals in bidding war for Pant

Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 crore - Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 crore - Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada - Rs 10.75 crore - Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 crore - Gujarat Titans

Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore - Delhi Capitals

Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

Yuzvendra Chahal- Rs 18 crore - Punjab Kings

Mohammed Siraj - Rs 12.25 crore - Gujarat Titans

Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore - Delhi Capitals

Big bids for marquee players in second set The second set of players saw intense competition as well. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal attracted an impressive Rs 18 crore bid from PBKS, while former LSG skipper KL Rahul was snapped up by DC for Rs 14 crore in what many consider a bargain. Arshdeep Singh and Rabada shine in the auction Among the other big names, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh became the first player sold at the auction, fetching Rs 18 crore from PBKS via the RTM card. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Shami, Starc, and Buttler find new homes

India pacer Mohammed Shami, fresh off an injury comeback, joined SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10 crore. Australian veteran Mitchell Starc, once the most expensive IPL player, went to DC for Rs 11.75 crore this time. England’s Jos Buttler joined GT for Rs 15.75 crore, adding firepower to their lineup.

Auction hosted overseas for the second year

This marks the second consecutive year the IPL auction has been held overseas, following last year’s event in Dubai. With marquee players commanding massive bids and record-breaking deals, the IPL auction once again showcased the high-stakes drama fans have come to expect.